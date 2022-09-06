Ready to own your data?

Discover the freedom of self-hosting.

Goodbye, cloud. Hello, server in your home.

Own your data. Truly.

Empower yourself with absolute control over your data, its storage, access, and sharing.

Privacy. Uncompromised.

Safeguard your privacy and protect your data by eliminating reliance on cloud services.

Tailored to you. By you.

Personalize your self-hosted environment with apps that match your needs - file servers, ad blockers, Bitcoin node, and more.

Break free & save.

Liberate yourself from the cloud, and save on recurring cloud-based subscription costs.

Accelerated performance.

Get lightning-fast data access & seamless services, optimized for your individual self-hosted experience.

Rainy day resilience.

Your home server safeguards your data, even when cloud-based companies face storms and shut down.

No external display, mouse or keyboard required.

Run it all from your browser.

umbrelOS

Independence. Built in.

Install umbrelOS anywhere.

Raspberry Pi, homelab, VM, RockPro, NUC — you name it.

Install on a Raspberry Pi 4

Run umbrelOS on a Raspberry Pi 4 in just a few clicks. No technical skills required.

Raspberry Pi 4

Storage drive

Drive enclosure

16GB+ microSD

Power supply

Ethernet cable

Case

Install on anything that runs Linux

Run umbrelOS on Ubuntu or Debian on any hardware (or a VM on Mac or Windows) by running:

curl -L https://umbrel.sh | bash

Minimum requirements

Dual Core CPU

2GB RAM

1GB free space

Debian or Ubuntu OS

Umbrel Home.

Built for sovereignty. Designed for umbrelOS.

Shipping now.

Performance you can’t put into perspective.

Except you can.

Here’s how Umbrel Home stacks up next to Pi-based servers.1

CPU Performance 2

Umbrel Home

Raspberry Pi 4

SSD Speed 2

Umbrel Home

Raspberry Pi 4 with a USB 3.0 SSD

RAM Size

Umbrel Home

Raspberry Pi 4

Memory Bandwidth

Umbrel Home

Raspberry Pi 4

Join the party.

Love and stories from self-hosters out there.

Umbrel Home

Home is where your data belongs.

$699

Or pay in 4 installments of $174.75. Free 2-day shipping in US.

CPU

Intel N5105 CPU · Quad-Core · 2.0-2.9GHz

Memory

16GB Dual-Channel RAM

Storage

2TB NVMe SSD

Connections

3 x USB 3.0 · Gigabit Ethernet

Wireless

WiFi · Bluetooth

Operating System

umbrelOS

Warranty

1-year Limited Warranty

In the Box

Umbrel Home · Ethernet Cable · Power Adapter · Instruction Manual

The party is only getting started.

We've got lots more on the horizon.

Follow our journey in enabling sovereign individuals truly own their data.
Better yet, be a part of it.

1. Testing conducted by Umbrel in May 2023 using preproduction Umbrel Home and a Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB RAM, both running umbrelOS 0.5.3.

2. Single-threaded CPU performance, multi-threaded CPU performance, and SSD read speed measured using select industry-standard benchmarks.

3. Bitcoin node sync time measured over the local network using the Bitcoin Node app on the Umbrel App Store on both systems.

4. Video transcoding speed, file upload speed over Gigabit Ethernet, and GZip compression measured using select industry-standard Linux utilities.

